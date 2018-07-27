'Red Scare In The Green Mountains': Author Chronicles McCarthyism In Vermont

Live call-in discussion: Blacklists and attacks on the free press. Intolerance and fear used for political gain. The Red Scare and anti-communist McCarthyism flourished across America—and Vermont—in the 1940s and 50s. We're talking with author Rick Winston about his new book looking at instances of "red scare" and "red baiting" in Vermont.

Winston, the former owner of Montpelier's Savoy Theater, joins Vermont Edition to talk about his new book, Red Scare In The Green Mountains: Vermont in the McCarthy Era 1946-1960, and how Vermonters from newsrooms to the Statehouse experienced, participated and responded to the "red scare."

Broadcast live on Monday, July 30, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.