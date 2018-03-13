Redefining Masculinity In The Age Of #MeToo

Live call-in discussion: The silence around sexual assault and harassment has been broken by the #MeToo movement. According to the metoomvmt.org, nearly 18 million women have reported a sexual assault since 1998. But moving forward, how do we cultivate healthier attitudes in men—and boys—to end these unwanted actions?

Vermont Edition talks with author and educator Richard Hawley and with Keith Smith, the men's outreach coordinator at UVM's Center for Health & Wellbeing, about how men and boys can be educated and mentored to end this pattern.

Post your thoughts or questions here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.