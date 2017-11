Robert De Cormier has been revered for his work as a composer, musician and prolific arranger of choral music. He passed away Tuesday at the age of 95.

For well over half a century, his presence in the world of classical and folk music has been felt, around the world and at home in Vermont.

Kari Anderson, director of VPR Music, takes us through De Cormier's accomplished life.

