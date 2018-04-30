Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Remembering Phil Hoff And A Turning Point In Vermont Politics

By & 34 minutes ago
  • Then Governor-elect Philip Hoff sits on a couch with his wife Joan at the White House talking with President John F. Kennedy.
    Then Governor-elect Philip Hoff sits on a couch with his wife Joan at the White House talking with President John F. Kennedy.
    John Rous / Associated Press

"One hundred years of bondage - broken!" That's what Phil Hoff  shouted to an exuberant crowd of supporters in Winooski when he was elected Governor in 1962, ending more than a century of Republicans holding that office. Hoff died last week at 93. We're talking about his career and the enormous changes that it marked in the state's political landscape.

We're joined by Chris Graff, who for many years served as Vermont bureau chief for the Associated Press. He's also the author of Dateline Vermont, a history of Vermont politics and his own experiences covering them.

Also joining us is Candace Page, currently a consulting editor at Seven Days, she also spent more than 30 years at the Burlington Free Press, and is an inductee into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Phil Hoff

Related Content

Former Democratic Gov. Philip Hoff Dies At 93

By VPR Staff Apr 27, 2018
Former Vermont Gov. Philip Hoff, pictured here at a news conference in Burlington back in 2009, has died at the age of 93.
Alison Redlich / Associated Press

It was announced in the Vermont House of Representatives on Friday morning that former Gov. Philip Hoff had died. His death brings into focus an era more than five decades ago, when for the first time in over a century, Vermont elected a Democrat to be governor. 

On Becoming And Being Governor

By & Nov 3, 2016
This Jan. 9, 2003 photo, taken ahead of Jim Douglas' gubernatorial inauguration, features a number of former Vermont governors. From left: Howard Dean, Philip Hoff, Madeleine Kunin, Jim Douglas, Tom Salmon and F. Ray Keyser.
Associated Press

Wanting to be the governor of Vermont is one thing. Campaigning, getting elected, and then assembling a transition team and cabinet is another. There's also preparing your budget and legislative priorities for the next biennium.