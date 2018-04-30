Remembering Phil Hoff And A Turning Point In Vermont Politics

"One hundred years of bondage - broken!" That's what Phil Hoff shouted to an exuberant crowd of supporters in Winooski when he was elected Governor in 1962, ending more than a century of Republicans holding that office. Hoff died last week at 93. We're talking about his career and the enormous changes that it marked in the state's political landscape.

We're joined by Chris Graff, who for many years served as Vermont bureau chief for the Associated Press. He's also the author of Dateline Vermont, a history of Vermont politics and his own experiences covering them.

Also joining us is Candace Page, currently a consulting editor at Seven Days, she also spent more than 30 years at the Burlington Free Press, and is an inductee into the New England Newspaper Hall of Fame.

Broadcast on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour