This Saturday, May 13, marks the final Metropolitan Opera broadcast performance by Renée Fleming, who will be heard in her signature role of the Marschallin in Richard Strauss's Der Rosenkavalier. On A Passion for Opera we present a tribute to this iconic soprano, featuring music by Mozart, Dvořák, Gounod, Tchaikovsky, and Richard Strauss.

Listen Saturday, May 13 at 12 noon.