Related Programs: 
VPR News
Vermont Edition

Rep. Kiah Morris Details 'Pervasive' Threats, Decision To Withdraw From Election

By & 29 minutes ago
  • Rep. Kiah Morris, left, speaks at a podium during a Statehouse press conference about a racial justice bill back in March.
    Rep. Kiah Morris, left, speaks during a Statehouse press conference about a racial justice bill back in March. Morris told "Vermont Edition" that she has received threats and that was a factor in her decision to drop her bid for re-election to the House.
    Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris is speaking up about her decision not to seek re-election — and she said being the target of hate both online and in the real world played a factor in her decision to withdraw her candidacy. 

Morris announced in a Facebook post on Friday that she was no longer seeking re-election. She has served as a Democrat in the Vermont House for nearly four years.

"It is a personal and individual decision for myself, and it’s one that I get to claim and own and utilize," Morris told Vermont Edition Thursday. "You volunteer to serve, and it is not conscripted to you. It is not an obligation for anyone to ever place themselves in harm’s way simply for what we believe should be this larger movement."

Morris is one of the few lawmakers of color in the Legislature. On Vermont Edition Thursday, Morris said that she’s experienced racist attacks and death threats from white supremacists and other hate groups for more than a year.

“We had propaganda being left underneath the door of the Democratic Party. I had a home invasion, vandalism, even the woods near my house where we’d go and walk frequently as a family had swastikas painted all over the trees there," Morris said. "So many different things that have been happening that are not terribly unique to Bennington, unfortunately. And that’s what this moment is showing, in a really glaring way, that this is right here. It’s here in our hands.”

Rep. Kiah Morris, right, sits with Rep. Kevin "Coach" Christie in the Vermont House chamber at Gov. Scott's Budget Address in January 2018. Morris has announced she will no longer be seeking re-election to the Vermont House.
Credit Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Earlier this week, the Vermont's Attorney General's Office said that they were investigating online threats that had been made against Morris.

"It’s been so pervasive in our lives that I can at least tell you my son saw one of the threats. And he’s 7 years old and was fully aware and understanding of what it said and what it meant," Morris said. "It’s something that’s unacceptable to have happen for anyone, let alone someone who chooses to step up and serve. It’s not acceptable for any Vermonter."

Morris said she’s spoken with her Montpelier colleagues from the governor down about the threats, as well as her decision not to seek re-election.

"This movement is really reflective of the work that everyone needs to do ... It’s really important for people to know how many folks have stepped forward," Morris said, "how many of my legislative colleagues have said: 'We failed you. You’ve been speaking up about these issues, you've been speaking up about the need for us to take this seriously, and we just haven’t been there for you in the way that we needed.'"

Tags: 
VPR News
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature
Bennington
Vermont Edition

Related Content

Vt. Attorney General's Office Investigates Threats Against Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris

By Aug 27, 2018
Headshot of Rep. Kiah Morris in the Vermont House chamber.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR File

The Vermont Attorney General’s Office is investigating online threats made against a state representative from Bennington.

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris Drops Re-Election Bid

By VPR News Aug 24, 2018
Rep. Kiah Morris at a podium in March speaking about racial justice legislation
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Bennington Rep. Kiah Morris is no longer seeking re-election.

Vermont House Members Challenged Over Comments Made During Black Lives Matter Discussion

By , & Feb 14, 2018
The Vermont Statehouse with snow around it.
Henry Epp / VPR File

Last week the Vermont House of Representatives passed a resolution recognizing “the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement in the U.S. and Vermont Black communities.”

But Rep. Kiah Morris, a Democratic lawmaker from Bennington, told Vermont Edition she was stunned by some of her colleagues’ comments made before and after the resolution was passed.

Complaints Across State Agencies Spotlight Racial Divide In Vermont Government Workplace

By Feb 15, 2018
A complaint filed by Ismina Francois in 2016 has put a magnifying glass on working conditions for employees of color at the state-run psychiatric hospital in Berlin.
Jane Lindholm / VPR File

While allegations of racial harassment at the Vermont Psychiatric Care Hospital in Berlin made news last week, records show that they were hardly isolated incidents: The state regularly fields complaints of race-based harassment and discrimination at agencies across state government.