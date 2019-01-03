Rep. Peter Welch Discusses Government Shutdown, New Congress Priorities

The new Congress opened facing the partial shutdown of the federal government. As he returns to Washington for his seventh term, Rep. Peter Welch joins us to discuss his thoughts on the efforts to resolve the impasse.

Vermont's only member of the House will also talk about possible impacts of the shutdown and the priorities he has for the new Democratic-led Congress.

We'll also put some Brave Little State questions to Rep. Welch. As the balance of power shifts in Washington, we've been asking listeners to share their questions for the Congressman for a special episode of our people-powered journalism show.

