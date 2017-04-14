Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Rep. Peter Welch On Foreign Threats, Domestic Issues, And Meeting With Trump

By & 1 hour ago
  • FILE - In this March 17, 2015 file photo, Rep. Pete Welch, D-Vt. speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington.
    Lauren Victoria Burke / AP

Congress is on a two-week recess when many members are in their districts to hear from  constituents about major issues facing the country.  Vermont's sole congressional representative, Democrat Peter Welch, talks with VPR's Bob Kinzel and takes questions from Vermonters.

As Congress and the Trump Administration near the 100-day mark in their terms, we ask Welch how lawmakers and the president are addressing key issues like the entrenched civil war in Syria, the failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act,  and the potential for a major infrastructure spending program.

Welch also describes the impression that President Trump made when Welch met with the president in the Oval Office about prescription drug prices. Welch described Trump's position on the issue by saying "it was like talking to Bernie Sanders."

Broadcast live on Friday, April 14, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

