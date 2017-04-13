Rep. Peter Welch, Live Friday At Noon

Congress is on a two-week recess when many members are in their districts to hear from constituents about major issues facing the country. Vermont's sole congressional representative, Democrat Peter Welch, is with us for the hour to talk with Vermonters about what's on their minds.

As Congress and the Trump Administration near the 100-day mark in their terms, we'll ask Welch how lawmakers and the president are addressing key issues like the entrenched civil war in Syria, the failed effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and the potential for a major infrastructure spending program.

We'll also talk about Welch's attempts to work with Republican colleagues through the "Problem Solvers Caucus" and whether that group of 35 congressional members can improve partisan rancor in Washington.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 14, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.