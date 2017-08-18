Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Rep. Peter Welch: Take Confederate Statues Down Now

By 3 hours ago
  • Rep. Peter Welch backs efforts to remove all statues of Confederate leaders as soon as possible.
    Rep. Peter Welch backs efforts to remove all statues of Confederate leaders as soon as possible.
    Toby Talbot / Associated Press/File

Rep. Peter Welch says the time has come to take down all statues of Confederate military leaders throughout the country.

Earlier this week, President Donald Trump said he opposed the removal of these statues because they represent an important part of U.S. history.

Last weekend, a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists protested the proposed removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, Virginia. The protest led to violence and the death of one of the civil rights activists who supported taking the monument down.

Welch says these statues need to be removed because they've become symbols of hatred.

"What we're seeing with these monuments now is it’s not so much a historical artifact, it’s a place where folks who want to advocate to turn the clock back are using them as an opportunity to fight for what are essentially white supremacist views,” said Welch.

Senators Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders say they also support the removal of these statues.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Peter Welch
Patrick Leahy
Bernie Sanders
VPR News
Donald Trump

Related Content

Vermont's Congressional Delegation Condemns Trump's Comments On Charlottesville Protests

By Aug 16, 2017
Rep. Peter Welch backs efforts to remove all statues of Confederate leaders as soon as possible.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press/File

The three members of Vermont's congressional delegation have criticized President Donald Trump for his comments about this past weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.