Rep. Welch Discusses Trump's Proposed Budget With Upper Valley Social Service Organizations

Rep. Peter Welch met with leaders of social service nonprofits in the Upper Valley on Monday to talk about how President Trump's proposed budget would affect the area.

At the Upper Valley Haven – a shelter and food-shelf – directors for nonprofits that provide housing, services for survivors of domestic abuse, access to food and other services stressed that the need for social safety nets have not declined in the Upper Valley, and a cut in federal funding would diminish their abilities to fundraise further.

Jennifer Fontaine, the Haven's director of community services and operations, told the group that since Monday morning alone, five new families had come to seek food assistance.

Rep. Welch said he is optimistic about creating strong pushback in Congress against Trump's proposed budget— which would take roughly $60 billion to $80 billion out of domestic spending – but it will require bipartisan cooperation.

“A lot of my colleagues from rural America, where President Trump received an enormous amount of support – they literally could be having, and are having, the same discussions in their communities that we're having right here,” Welch said on Monday. “That's a major reason I reach out to them, because I think we're in the same boat.”

Congress, which must approve the president's budget, will be back in session at the end of the month.