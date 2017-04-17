Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Rep. Welch Discusses Trump's Proposed Budget With Upper Valley Social Service Organizations

By 39 minutes ago
  • Rep. Peter Welch, center, discusses President Trump's proposed budget with leaders of social services in Upper Valley, who say their funding would be cut if the budget is approved by Congress.
    Rep. Peter Welch, center, discusses President Trump's proposed budget with leaders of social services in Upper Valley, who say their funding would be cut if the budget is approved by Congress.
    Rebecca Sananes / VPR

Rep. Peter Welch met with leaders of social service nonprofits in the Upper Valley on Monday to talk about how President Trump's proposed budget would affect the area.

At the Upper Valley Haven – a shelter and food-shelf – directors for nonprofits that provide housing, services for survivors of domestic abuse, access to food and other services stressed that the need for social safety nets have not declined in the Upper Valley, and a cut in federal funding would diminish their abilities to fundraise further.

Jennifer Fontaine, the Haven's director of community services and operations, told the group that since Monday morning alone, five new families had come to seek food assistance.

Rep. Welch said he is optimistic about creating strong pushback in Congress against Trump's proposed budget— which would take roughly $60 billion to $80 billion out of domestic spending – but it will require bipartisan cooperation.

“A lot of my colleagues from rural America, where President Trump received an enormous amount of support – they literally could be having, and are having, the same discussions in their communities that we're having right here,” Welch said on Monday. “That's a major reason I reach out to them, because I think we're in the same boat.”

Congress, which must approve the president's budget, will be back in session at the end of the month.

Tags: 
Peter Welch
Donald Trump
Upper Valley
The Vermont Economy
Government & Politics
The Frequency
VPR News

Related Content

What Trump's Budget Proposal Means For Vermont

By & Mar 16, 2017
Jon Elswick / AP

The federal budget proposal released this week by the Trump administration makes some major changes to the way the federal government spends its money. Many of those changes could have big implications for Vermonters.

Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts Threaten After-School Programs Across Vermont

By Mar 27, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

The Trump administration wants to cut $9.2 billion, or 13.5 percent, from the Education Department’s budget. If Congress approves the cuts, after-school programs that help thousands of Vermont children would take a big hit.

N.H. Senator Speaks Out Against Proposed Cuts To Northern Border Regional Commission

By Apr 13, 2017
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

New Hampshire Sen. Jeanne Shaheen has been speaking out about the importance of the Northern Border Regional Commission.

Full House At Rep. Peter Welch's First Town Hall Meeting Since Trump's Inauguration

By Mar 3, 2017
Rebecca Sananes / VPR

There was standing room only at Rep. Peter Welch’s town hall meeting in White River Junction on Friday night.