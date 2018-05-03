Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Rep. Welch On Korean Peace, Regulating Facebook And Progressives Challenging Moderates

By & 21 minutes ago
  • Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Live call-in discussion: As Vermont's sole statesman in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Peter Welch deals with consequential issues that affect his home state and the country.

Rep. Welsh joins Vermont Edition to discuss topics ranging from peace talks between North and South Korea, possible regulations for social media giants like Facebook, and the future of the Democratic party as progressives vie for office with moderates.

We'll also hear about the latest in the special counsel investigation into possible ties between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government, as well as the FDA's maple syrup labeling.

Share your comments for Rep. Peter Welch below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Peter Welch

Related Content

Welch: Firing Special Counsel Mueller 'Would Be A Catastrophe'

By & Apr 13, 2018
Rep. Peter Welch thinks it would be a mistake for President Trump to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller.
Alex Brandon / Associated Press File

Rep. Peter Welch has joined a bipartisan effort of House members who want to protect Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Donald Trump.

Rep. Welch Reacts To The State Of The Union Address

By & Jan 31, 2018
Rep. Peter Welch offers his take on President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Washington has been abuzz with debates over the budget extension vote, immigration reform related to DACA and net neutrality. Congressman Peter Welch joins Vermont Edition to discuss these topics and offer his reaction to President Trump's State of the Union address.

Rep. Peter Welch On Health Care And Partisanship

By & Aug 3, 2017
FILE - Rep. Pete Welch, D-Vt., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Welch won both the Democratic and Republican nominations in August 2016 for re-election that year to a sixth term.
Lauren Victoria Burke / AP

Congressman Peter Welch has positioned himself as a Democrat who wants to work with Republicans. Polls suggest that's what Americans want from Washington, but so far bipartisanship has been hard to find in a polarized Congress.