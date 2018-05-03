Rep. Welch On Korean Peace, Regulating Facebook And Progressives Challenging Moderates

Live call-in discussion: As Vermont's sole statesman in the U.S. House of Representatives, Rep. Peter Welch deals with consequential issues that affect his home state and the country.

Rep. Welsh joins Vermont Edition to discuss topics ranging from peace talks between North and South Korea, possible regulations for social media giants like Facebook, and the future of the Democratic party as progressives vie for office with moderates.

We'll also hear about the latest in the special counsel investigation into possible ties between the Trump presidential campaign and the Russian government, as well as the FDA's maple syrup labeling.

Share your comments for Rep. Peter Welch below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.