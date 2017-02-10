Related Program: 
Repeal of Concealed Carry Permit Requirment Passes N.H. House

By 48 minutes ago
Originally published on February 9, 2017 4:28 pm

A bill doing away with the permit requirement for carrying a concealed firearm is headed to Governor Chris Sununu’s desk after the House voted in favor of it Thursday. 

Plenty of lawmakers didn’t make it to through the snow to the State House Thursday, but the House still managed to pass a bill to repeal New Hampshire’s concealed carry law.

Speaking just before the roll call, Representative John Burt urged the House to vote as it had before.

"This body has voted twice before to pass the same language," said Burt, "The Senate, three times. I ask you to press the bright, shiny green button and pass constitutional carry."

The 200 to 97 vote-means the repeal passes on to Governor Sununu, who has said that he will sign the bill. Former Governor Maggie Hassan twice vetoed similar bills.

