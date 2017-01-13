Related Programs: 
Report: Alternative Regulation Didn't Hold GMP Accountable For Spending

A recent report commissioned by the Vermont Attorney General’s office says the system of “Alternative Regulation” used by Green Mountain Power didn't hold the utility accountable for its spending — and customers are suffering the consequences.

The report also details what a VPR investigation revealed in October: When Green Mountain Power fails to meet its obligations to regulators, the Department of Public Service doesn’t hold the company accountable.

In December, Green Mountain Power announced they would start using tradition rate regulation proceedings in 2017 instead of alternative regulation. A GMP spokeswoman told VPR the report was a factor in the decision to stop using alternative regulation, but it was not the sole factor.

Listen to the full interview with VPR's Taylor Dobbs above.

VPR News
The Frequency
Green Mountain Power
The Vermont Economy
Energy

GMP Opts Out Of Controversial 'Alternative Regulation' System

By Dec 12, 2016
Emily Alfin-Johnson / VPR File

Green Mountain Power, the state’s largest electric utility, is dropping the “alternative regulation” system it has used since 2007 in favor of traditional rate regulation.

When GMP Doesn't Follow Regulators' Rules, Customers Pay

By Oct 11, 2016
Emily Alfin-Johnson / VPR File

Green Mountain Power will collect millions of dollars from customers over the next year as reimbursement for costs that the company didn’t properly document for regulators, records show.

GMP Staff Bonuses Charged To Customers Highlight Concerns About State Regulation Of Utilities

By & Sep 8, 2016
Nina Keck / VPR File

Green Mountain Power is the only electric company in the state using "Alternative Regulation" for its customer rates, and a VPR investigation found that regulators have allowed the company to collect millions of dollars from customers to cover costs that didn't meet the regulators' own standards.