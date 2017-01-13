Report: Alternative Regulation Didn't Hold GMP Accountable For Spending

A recent report commissioned by the Vermont Attorney General’s office says the system of “Alternative Regulation” used by Green Mountain Power didn't hold the utility accountable for its spending — and customers are suffering the consequences.

The report also details what a VPR investigation revealed in October: When Green Mountain Power fails to meet its obligations to regulators, the Department of Public Service doesn’t hold the company accountable.

In December, Green Mountain Power announced they would start using tradition rate regulation proceedings in 2017 instead of alternative regulation. A GMP spokeswoman told VPR the report was a factor in the decision to stop using alternative regulation, but it was not the sole factor.

