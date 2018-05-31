Reporter Roundtable: Kicking Off Campaign 2018 (While Still In A Special Session)

Related Program: 
  • Campaigns for statewide and legislative candidates are now officialy underway after the May 31 filing deadline.
The deadline to file for elected office in Vermont was Thursday, May 31, and now campaigns for statewide and legislative candidates are officially underway. Friday on Vermont Edition, some of the state's top political reporters look at the major party candidates who qualify for the Aug. 14 primary ballot, and discuss the ongoing stalemate between Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic lawmakers in Montpelier.

The reporter roundtable includes:

Broadcast live on Friday, June 1, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

