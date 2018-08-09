Related Program: 
Reporter Roundtable: Looking Ahead To Next Week's Primary

  • Voters filled booths in Norwich in 2016.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

Next Tuesday voters will select the major-party candidates for statewide, legislative and county offices. We're hosting a reporter roundtable looking at the candidates and issues of these races, including the gubernatorial primaries, as well as the primaries for Vermont’s U.S. House and Senate seat that are up for election this year.

We're joined by Peter Hirschfeld of VPR, April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press and Xander Landen of VTDigger.

Broadcast live on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Republican Candidates For Governor

By & Aug 1, 2018
Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott, left, and primary challenger Keith Stern debate their case to be the Republican candidate for governor.
VPR file

We're beginning our series of live debates for selected statewide and federal offices with the Republican candidates for governor: incumbent Gov. Phil Scott and challenger Keith Stern.

Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Democratic Candidates For Governor

By & Aug 8, 2018
Clockwise from top left: James Ehlers, Christine Hallquist, Brenda Siegel and Ethan Sonneborn
Clockwise from top left: Peter Hirschfeld, VPR; courtesy of Hallquist campaign; courtesy of Siegel campaign; courtesy of Sonneborn campaign

Vermont Edition continues our series of live debates with candidates for selected statewide and federal office with the Democratic candidates for governor: James Ehlers, Christine Hallquist, Brenda Siegel and Ethan Sonneborn.

Campaign 2018: A Debate With The Democratic Candidates For U.S. House

By & Aug 3, 2018
Challengers Dan Freilich, left, and Ben Mitchell, center, will debate incumbent Rep. Peter Welch in the Democratic primary for Vermont's sole seat in the U.S. House.
Freilich campaign / DEBORAHANNE MAYER courtesy Mitchell campaign / Liam Elder Conners, VPR file

Three candidates are running to be the Democratic nominee for Vermont's only seat in the U.S. House. As part of VPR's coverage of contested statewide and federal races, Vermont Edition hosts a debate between Dan Freilich, Ben Mitchell and incumbent Rep. Peter Welch.