Reporter Roundtable: What To Expect When You're Expecting A Special Session

  • Gov. Phil Scott has called for a special session to resolve the budget standoff in Montpelier.
    John Dillon / VPR

Gov. Phil Scott has called lawmakers back to Montpelier for a special session next week to resolve the standoff over the state budget and property tax rates. We're convening a roundtable of political reporters to discuss what might happen next.

We're joined by:

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

 

