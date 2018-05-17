Reporter Roundtable: What To Expect When You're Expecting A Special Session

Gov. Phil Scott has called lawmakers back to Montpelier for a special session next week to resolve the standoff over the state budget and property tax rates. We're convening a roundtable of political reporters to discuss what might happen next.

We're joined by:

Alicia Freese of Seven Days

Dave Gram of "The Dave Gram Show" on WDEV and VTDigger

April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.