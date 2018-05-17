Reporter Roundtable: What To Expect When You're Expecting A Special Session

Gov. Phil Scott has called lawmakers back to Montpelier for a special session next week to resolve the standoff over the state budget and property tax rates. We're convening a roundtable of political reporters to discuss what might happen next.
We're joined by:
- Alicia Freese of Seven Days
- Dave Gram of "The Dave Gram Show" on WDEV and VTDigger
- April McCullum of the Burlington Free Press
Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.
Broadcast live on Friday, May 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.