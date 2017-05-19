Reporters Roundtable: Stalemate, And Finally Adjournment

Live call-in discussion: Late Thursday night, the Legislature adjourned for the year after passing a state budget that Gov. Phil Scott has said he will veto. Our panel of top political reporters looks at the two weeks of deadlock over the budget, and what happens next.

More from VPR: Budget Veto Looming As Legislature Adjourns Under Cloud Of Discord

Joining us are Alicia Freese of Seven Days, Neal Goswami of the Vermont Press Bureau and Kyle Midura of WCAX.

