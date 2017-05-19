Related Program: 
Reporters Roundtable: Stalemate, And Finally Adjournment

  • Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson speak at a press conference Wednesday at which they declared an impasse with Gov. Phil Scott. We're talking about the stalemate and the rest of the week's news in state politics.
Live call-in discussion: Late Thursday night, the Legislature adjourned for the year after passing a state budget that Gov. Phil Scott has said he will veto. Our panel of top political reporters looks at the two weeks of deadlock over the budget, and what happens next.

Joining us are Alicia Freese of Seven Days, Neal Goswami of the Vermont Press Bureau and Kyle Midura of WCAX.

Post your questions or comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 19, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

