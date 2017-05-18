Related Program: 
Reporters Roundtable: State Politics In A Week Of Stalemate

  • Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson speak at a press conference Wednesday at which they declared an impasse with Gov. Phil Scott. We're talking about the stalemate and the rest of the week's news in state politics.
    Pete Hirschfeld / VPR

There's a stalemate at the State House between Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic leaders over a teachers' health care plan. If no deal is reached, the governor says he will not hesitate to veto the budget.

Our panel of top political reporters will look at the impact of this deadlock.

Joining us are Alicia Freese of Seven Days, Neal Goswami of the Vermont Press Bureau and Kyle Midura of WCAX.

Post your questions or comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, May 19, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

