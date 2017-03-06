Reporters' Roundtable: Town Meeting Day Issues And Legislative Session Update

A panel of reporters joins Vermont Edition on this year's Town Meeting Day for an overview of issues being considered around the state.

Town Meeting Day also marks nearly the halfway point of the legislative session, and lawmakers and the governor are at odds on major decisions around state priorities. We look back on the first half of the legislative session, plus preview what may still be in store during the coming weeks.

Our guests are VTDigger senior editor and reporter Mark Johnson, Burlington Free Press politics reporter April McCullum and Vermont Press Bureau chief Neal Goswami.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.