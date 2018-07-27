Reporting From Small, Local Paper Sparks Embezzlement Investigation In Milton

Reporting by Milton's local newspaper has led police there to investigate embezzlement within the Milton Broncos youth football program, which runs football teams for children in first through eighth grade.

Reporters Courtney Lamdin and Colin Flanders are two of the four newsroom staffers at the Milton Independent. In May, they uncovered that the town's youth football program lost its nonprofit status. They also examined financial records that omitted about $9,000 in transactions.

Courtney Lamdin and Colin Flanders spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their full conversation above.

Lamdin said as a reporter in a small newsroom, carrying out the investigation took patience.

"I think it was just a matter of piecing it together when we had the spare time, because meanwhile, we're running three papers — it's the Milton paper, as well as the Colchester Sun and Essex Reporter," Lamdin said. "So Milton wasn't even our, you know, main focus all of the time."

The former president of the Milton Broncos, Matt King, resigned from the organization earlier this month.