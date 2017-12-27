Republican Randy Brock To Fill Vacant Seat In State Senate

Randy Brock, the former Republican state auditor who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2012, and for lieutenant governor last year, is making a return to Vermont’s political scene.

Republican Gov. Phil Scott appointed Brock Wednesday to fill the Franklin County senate seat vacated by Dustin Degree. Degree, also a Republican, resigned his post to take a position in the Scott administration.

Brock, who previously served two terms in the Vermont Senate, was one of three people nominated by the Franklin Senate District Republican Committee to fill Degree’s seat.

“Randy is a dedicated public servant, and has invaluable experience in the private sector and in the legislature, which will allow him to hit the ground running next week when we start the second half of the biennium,” Scott said in a written statement. “From my time serving alongside Randy in the Senate, I know he will be a strong advocate for his constituents, and more broadly, for all Vermonters. I look forward to working with Randy on solutions to the complex challenges we face as a state, in a way that Vermonters can afford.”

Brock, of Swanton, previously served in the Vermont Senate from 2009 to 2012. He ran unsuccessfully for governor in 2012 against then-Gov. Peter Shumlin. Last year, he mounted a losing bid for lieutenant governor against Progressive-Democrat David Zuckerman.

“I am honored to receive this appointment from Governor Scott and for the opportunity to serve the people of Franklin County again,” Brock said in a statement.

Randy Brock serves on VPR's audit committee.