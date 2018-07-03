Related Program: 
Rescuers Search For Missing Kayaker On Lake Champlain

  • The U.S. Coast Guard Burlington station.
    The U.S. Coast Guard station on Lake Champlain in Burlington. The Coast Guard joined the search effort on Tuesday for a missing kayaker.
    Meg Malone / VPR

The search continues Tuesday for a New Jersey man who is missing after his kayak overturned Monday evening near Shelburne Point on Lake Champlain.

Shelburne Police say 41-year-old Eric Plett was last seen holding onto his overturned yellow kayak nearby Dunder Rock, which is located off Shelburne Point.

According to a Shelburne Police press release, "Associates of Mr. Plett arrived to the area about 30 minutes later to find both Mr. Plett and his kayak missing."

Rescue crews searched the area Monday night but were unable to locate Plett. The search resumed Tuesday morning with assistance from the Vermont State Police and the U.S. Coast Guard.

The Shelburne Police Department declined to provide further information at this time.

