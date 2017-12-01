Resident Arrested In Ricin Incident At Shelburne Retirement Community

The FBI has arrested a resident of Wake Robin after she admitted to making ricin and then putting in the food and beverages of other residents in an attempt to test its effectiveness.

According to court documents, Betty Miller told investigators that she made ricin with the intention of hurting herself and on at least three occasions she exposed other residents to ricin to test it.

No residents reported symptoms of ricin poisoning at the time.

The FBI began investigating the incident on Tuesday.

