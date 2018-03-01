Residents Of Vermont, Prepare Ye For Town Meeting Day 2018

As we approach another year of this Vermont tradition, are you feeling behind on the issues people have been talking about around the state? Want to know how to stay up to date on results?

First of all, are you registered to vote?

Town Meeting Day 2018 is Tuesday, March 6.

Before we go any further, the Secretary of State's website is where you can check your voter registration and also get registered if needed.

Plus, the Secretary of State's website is a must-visit for a whole bunch of election-related information. For example, did you know Vermont now has same-day voter registration?

Here's a snapshot of what's up this year

For the past few weeks, we've been highlighting Town Meeting Day issues from around the state.

Here are a few topics to keep an eye on:

And for the Burlingtonians: Here are a few Town Meeting Day just for you:

VPR reporters will be all over the state on Town Meeting Day, from Burlington to East Montpelier, Berlin to Mount Tabor.

Here's our Town Meeting Day menu:

We'll have two posts being updated throughout Town Meeting Day (and we'll link to them below once they go live):

The live blog: Turn here for the latest results, updates, photos and social media quips about what is going on around Vermont on Town Meeting Day.

Turn here for the latest results, updates, photos and social media quips about what is going on around Vermont on Town Meeting Day. School and town budget results: As we get confirmation about how budget votes have turned out, we'll update our town-by-town table.

And check back for deeper dives into some specific results stories later on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Vermont Edition will have two segments dedicated to Town Meeting Day during the week, so feel free to email them your thoughts:

Tuesday, March 6: How has Town Meeting Day changed? What's its current role in Vermont?

How has Town Meeting Day changed? What's its current role in Vermont? Wednesday, March 7: A reporter debrief to wrap-up Town Meeting Day results from around the state.

The talk of the town

Ahead of those Vermont Edition discussions, there are other ways to check out what fellow Vermonters have been saying about Town Meeting Day.

There's VPR's Commentary Series, which has had a number of recent submissions on the subject of Town Meeting Day:

Also check out the #TMDVT hashtag on Twitter for more chatter in the lead up to Town Meeting Day and for community results.

