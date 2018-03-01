Related Program: 
Residents Of Vermont, Prepare Ye For Town Meeting Day 2018

    A "Vote Here" sign sitting outside City Hall in Burlington. VPR has put together this guide to Town Meeting Day 2018, including issues around the state and how to stay connected to our coverage.
As we approach another year of this Vermont tradition, are you feeling behind on the issues people have been talking about around the state? Want to know how to stay up to date on results?

First of all, are you registered to vote?

Town Meeting Day 2018 is Tuesday, March 6.

Before we go any further, the Secretary of State's website is where you can check your voter registration and also get registered if needed.

Plus, the Secretary of State's website is a must-visit for a whole bunch of election-related information. For example, did you know Vermont now has same-day voter registration?

Here's a snapshot of what's up this year

For the past few weeks, we've been highlighting Town Meeting Day issues from around the state.

Here are a few topics to keep an eye on:

Who is running for Burlington mayor and Burlington City Council? We talked to candidates about their positions ahead of Town Meeting Day 2018.
And for the Burlingtonians: Here are a few Town Meeting Day just for you:

Stay connected with VPR (yay!)

VPR reporters will be all over the state on Town Meeting Day, from Burlington to East Montpelier, Berlin to Mount Tabor.

Here's our Town Meeting Day menu:

We'll have two posts being updated throughout Town Meeting Day (and we'll link to them below once they go live):

  • The live blog: Turn here for the latest results, updates, photos and social media quips about what is going on around Vermont on Town Meeting Day.
  • School and town budget results: As we get confirmation about how budget votes have turned out, we'll update our town-by-town table. 

And check back for deeper dives into some specific results stories later on Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Beyond the website, you can follow VPR on its social platforms for even more updates.

Vermont Edition will have two segments dedicated to Town Meeting Day during the week, so feel free to email them your thoughts:

  • Tuesday, March 6: How has Town Meeting Day changed? What's its current role in Vermont?
  • Wednesday, March 7: A reporter debrief to wrap-up Town Meeting Day results from around the state.

This cake in Mendon sends a message of sweet appreciation to Town Meeting Day voters last year.
The talk of the town

Ahead of those Vermont Edition discussions, there are other ways to check out what fellow Vermonters have been saying about Town Meeting Day.  

There's VPR's Commentary Series, which has had a number of recent submissions on the subject of Town Meeting Day:

Also check out the #TMDVT hashtag on Twitter for more chatter in the lead up to Town Meeting Day and for community results.

Sharing time! Tell us what's going on in your community

Use that same hashtag to share results from your town or directly tweet us @vprnet. You can also email news@vpr.net with updates or town results that you're able to share — our budget results page in particular is bolstered by the information we're able to aggregate.

But wait, there's more! Participate in a Vermont Edition discussion. Add your comments to web stories. Start a conversation on social media.

And final (fun, random) request: If your town meeting has legendary bake sale, please share dessert photos with us. Yum.

