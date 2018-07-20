Resilient Woodstock Weekly Still Delivers Paper After Fire Guts Offices

The conventional wisdom in journalism is that a reporter or news organization shouldn't make the story about themselves — but sometimes there's no choice.

Such was the case for the Vermont Standard, the state's oldest weekly newspaper, which had to do some reporting on a story about its own misfortune when a fire swept through its Woodstock offices Monday in a complex that also houses other businesses and apartments.

The blaze did a lot of damage, destroying much of the paper's own archival history. But readers are getting caught up on that news and everything else the Standard is reporting with the paper being put out today — just one day off from its normal Thursday publication schedule.

Phil Camp, the Vermont Standard's owner and president, updated Vermont Edition on the damage to the paper's offices and how they were able to deliver the weekly just one day late.

This is not the Standard's first go-around recovering from a disaster, having also suffered damage during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011.

Broadcast live on Friday, July 20, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.