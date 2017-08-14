Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Responding To The Recent Violence In Charlottesville, Virginia

By , & 3 hours ago
  • Brittany Caine-Conley, Congregate Charlottesville's lead organizer, speaks to those gathered at a vigil on Sunday, Aug. 13 at the site where the day before a car crashed into people protesting a white nationalist rally in the city.
    Steve Helber / Associated Press

Live call-in discussion: White supremacy, violence and even death played out in the streets of Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend. On this Vermont Edition, we'll discuss how we talk about these recent events and also look at what we can do here to address the issues raised.

We're joined for our conversation by Tabitha Pohl-Moore, the president of the Rutland-area NAACP — the group will be holding a solidarity rally in Rutland City tonight at 6 p.m.

We're also joined by former St. Michael's College professor David Mindich — now the chair of the journalism department at the Klein College of Media and Communications at Temple University — to talk about about how media responds to events like this.

Broadcast live at noon on Monday, Aug. 14, 2017; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

