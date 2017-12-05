Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Rethinking Recruitment: Finding Vermont's Next Generation Of Police Officers

By & 1 hour ago
  • A long, icy winter is one of the many challenges Vermont police departments face in attracting new officers. Recruitment is a top priority for many of the state's law enforcment agencies as they face a workforce shortage caused by retirement.
    A long, icy winter is one of the many challenges Vermont police departments face in attracting new officers. Recruitment is a top priority for many of the state's law enforcment agencies as they face a workforce shortage caused by retirement.
    Baxternator / iStock

Vermont’s police departments face a workforce shortage as older officers approach retirement. Some forces are in year-round recruitment mode, as they could see 20 to 30 percent of their officers retiring in the near future. Experts say more diversity in police ranks could increase the public’s trust and cooperation, which creates safer communities.

On the next Vermont Edition, we’ll explore the pressure that this issue puts on Vermont’s law enforcement agencies and how they’re rethinking recruitment.

Joining the discussion is Lt. Steve Coote, the recently appointed Director of Recruiting and Training for the Vermont State Police, who has been tasked with addressing this issue head-on. We’ll also be joined by Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison, who is the President of the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police. She’ll discuss how smaller departments are taking on this challenge

Curtiss Reed Jr., Executive Director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, will also join us to discuss the benefits of employing officers who reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.

Join the conversation and send your thoughts to vermontedition@vpr.net, or post your experiences below.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Race & Identity
Public Safety
Vermont Edition

Related Content

Hate Crimes In Vermont Up In 2016, According To FBI Data

By Nov 14, 2017
The FBI released hate crime statistics for 2016 which showed that nationally and in Vermont, the number of reported hate crimes rose. In Vermont, there 25 reported hate crimes last year, up from eight in 2015.
Liam Elder-Connors / VPR

Reported hate crimes increased across the country and in Vermont last year, according to data released Monday by the FBI.