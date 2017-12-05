Rethinking Recruitment: Finding Vermont's Next Generation Of Police Officers

Vermont’s police departments face a workforce shortage as older officers approach retirement. Some forces are in year-round recruitment mode, as they could see 20 to 30 percent of their officers retiring in the near future. Experts say more diversity in police ranks could increase the public’s trust and cooperation, which creates safer communities.

On the next Vermont Edition, we’ll explore the pressure that this issue puts on Vermont’s law enforcement agencies and how they’re rethinking recruitment.

Joining the discussion is Lt. Steve Coote, the recently appointed Director of Recruiting and Training for the Vermont State Police, who has been tasked with addressing this issue head-on. We’ll also be joined by Colchester Police Chief Jennifer Morrison, who is the President of the Vermont Association of Chiefs of Police. She’ll discuss how smaller departments are taking on this challenge

Curtiss Reed Jr., Executive Director of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity, will also join us to discuss the benefits of employing officers who reflect the diversity of the communities they serve.

Join the conversation and send your thoughts to vermontedition@vpr.net, or post your experiences below.

Broadcast on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.