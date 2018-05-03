Retired Charlotte Farmer Finds Joy In Woodwork, Sugaring And Handing Out Roses

Charlotte's Yvan Plouffe is a retired dairy farmer who sugars, tends to his plum and peach trees, and raises 10,000 roses every year to hand out all around town. He also does woodwork, metalwork and pottery, the latter of which he took up just ten years ago at age 70. And he lives in a house he built himself, along with most of the furniture inside of it.

In his quest to find every interesting Vermonter, VPR's Ric Cengeri asked Yvan to share his story, and his thoughts on how to live a happy life, with Vermont Edition.

Broadcast Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

