Retired Charlotte Farmer Finds Joy In Woodwork, Sugaring And Handing Out Roses

  • Yvan Plouffe shows off some of his pottery creations. He took up the craft 10 years ago at the age of 70.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR
  • At home in his sugar house. It was a job with a maple syrup operation that brought Yvan to Vermont 62 years ago.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR
  • One of the many skills Plouffe has developed is in metal work. This is one of his creations.
    Ric Cengeri / VPR

Charlotte's Yvan Plouffe is a retired dairy farmer who sugars, tends to his plum and peach trees, and raises 10,000 roses every year to hand out all around town. He also does woodwork, metalwork and pottery, the latter of which he took up just ten years ago at age 70. And he lives in a house he built himself, along with most of the furniture inside of it.

In his quest to find every interesting Vermonter, VPR's Ric Cengeri asked Yvan to share his story, and his thoughts on how to live a happy life, with Vermont Edition.

Broadcast Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

If you know someone with a great story to tell, email vermontedition@vpr.net and tell us about it!

Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

