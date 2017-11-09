Reuben Jackson To Leave VPR In April 2018

  • Friday Night Jazz Host Reuben Jackson will leave VPR in April 2018.
Reuben Jackson, host of Friday Night Jazz, has announced that he will leave VPR next April. His final VPR broadcast will be Friday, April 27.

“Needless to say, the opportunity to share music I truly love with an audience of devoted listeners for five years has been - and will continue to be for awhile longer - an immense joy,” Reuben wrote in an email to staff. “I want to thank VPR for the unexpected opportunity and for the chance to return the world of radio.”

Reuben joined VPR in 2012. A native of Washington D.C., he was curator of the Duke Ellington Collection at the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C. for more than 20 years. His music reviews have been published in The Washington Post, Washington City Paper, All About Jazz, Jazz Times, Jazziz, and on NPR's All Things Considered. Reuben is also a poet, an educator and serves as a mentor with The Young Writers Project.

“We're so grateful to Reuben for sharing his love and insight into this great music for our listeners over the last five years,” said Kari Anderson, director of VPR Music. “We can't wait to see what exciting projects Reuben has in store next.”

