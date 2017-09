Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Riccardo Muti, conductor

Corigliano: Campane di Ravello

Elgar: In the South (Alessio)

Mussorgsky (orch. Ravel): Pictures at an Exhibition

Mozart: Symphony No. 40 in G minor, K. 550

Beethoven: Consecration of the House Overture

Listen Saturday September 23 at 8 p.m.