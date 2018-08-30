Road Rage And Texting While Driving: The Bane Of Vermont's Byways

Live call-in discussion: Vermont is seeing more cases of aggressive driving on its roads. And more drivers are using cell phones while driving, even though it's against the law. We're talking with highway safety officials about how they're addressing these issues.

Keith Flynn, chief of the Governor's Highway Safety Program, and Orange County Sheriff William Bohnyak, who also chairs the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance, discuss how they're combating these and other issues on Vermont roads.

