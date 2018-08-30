Related Program: 
Road Rage And Texting While Driving: The Bane Of Vermont's Byways

  • State highway safety officials say increasingly aggressive drivers and texting while driving continue to plague Vermont's roads.
Live call-in discussion: Vermont is seeing more cases of aggressive driving on its roads. And more drivers are using cell phones while driving, even though it's against the law.  We're talking with highway safety officials about how they're addressing these issues. 

Keith Flynn, chief of the Governor's Highway Safety Program, and Orange County Sheriff William Bohnyak, who also chairs the Vermont Highway Safety Alliance, discuss how they're combating these and other issues on Vermont roads.

Share your thoughts on road safety below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Vermont Adds 9 More 'Drug Recognition Experts' To Evaluate Driver Impairment

Vermont’s law enforcement agencies are adding nine new "drug recognition experts," or DREs, as the state sees an increase in the number of drug-impaired driving incidents and crashes.

Stopped For No Seat Belt? Highway Safety Bill Could Revamp Rules Of Vermont's Roads

Vermont lawmakers are taking up a new highway safety bill that could make failure to wear a seat belt a "stoppable offense," as well as introduce tougher penalties for young motorists using cell phones while driving.

The push comes after a third of victims in Vermont's fatal crashes last year weren't wearing seat belts, in what was the deadliest year on Vermont roads in four years.