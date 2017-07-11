Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

'Roads Taken': State Poet Laureate On A New Collection Of Vermont Poetry

By & 1 hour ago

Well before he became Vermont Poet Laureate, Chard de Niord thought there was a need for an anthology of modern Vermont poetry. Vermont is chock-full of poets, he thought, and it would be great to have a collection that would give people an idea of what's out there.

Audio from this story will be posted.

That book is now out, co-edited by de Niord and his predecessor in the Laureate role, Sydney Lea. The collection is called Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry. And, as you might glean from the title, contemporary is loosely defined as Robert Frost to the present.

Chard de Niord joins Vermont Edition to talk about the collection.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, July 11, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Books

Related Content

Vermont's Poet Laureate Chard DeNiord On Poetry, Vermont And Grief

By Jun 15, 2016
Liz Hawkes deNiord

Vermont's poet laureate, Chard deNiord, wants you to know that one mode of language that is too often neglected, and for all the wrong reasons, is poetry.

Cabot Poet On Her MacArthur 'Genius Grant' And Why We Need Poetry

By & Sep 29, 2015
Courtesy MacArthur Foundation

Vermont poet Ellen Bryant Voight has been named a 2015 MacArthur Fellow. The 72-year-old will receive what's informally called the "genius grant" including $625,000 to pursue her work with no strings attached.