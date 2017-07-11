'Roads Taken': State Poet Laureate On A New Collection Of Vermont Poetry

Well before he became Vermont Poet Laureate, Chard de Niord thought there was a need for an anthology of modern Vermont poetry. Vermont is chock-full of poets, he thought, and it would be great to have a collection that would give people an idea of what's out there.

That book is now out, co-edited by de Niord and his predecessor in the Laureate role, Sydney Lea. The collection is called Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry. And, as you might glean from the title, contemporary is loosely defined as Robert Frost to the present.

Chard de Niord joins Vermont Edition to talk about the collection.

