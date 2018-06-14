Related Program: 
Rock Band Makes Noise About Vermont Libraries On Summer Tour

  • David Rosane and The Zookeepers on their tour of Vermont libraries.
Although libraries are often associated with tight-lipped librarians demanding quiet, a Vermont band with ties to France intends to pump up the volume with a summer library tour supporting local branches.

David Rosane, leader of the band The Zookeepers, splits his time between Bradford, Vt. and Paris, France with band members on both sides of the Atlantic. Rosane describes the band  as an "international collective of musicians."

But The Zookeepers are spending the summer touring Vermont touring libraries, raising both awareness and funds for the institutions Rosane calls "de facto bastions of free speech."

The Zookeepers' tour will take them to libraries in Enosburgh, Waitsfield, Richford and more. A full list of locations and dates can be found at the band's Facebook Events page

Broadcast on Thursday, June 14, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

