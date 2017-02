Join Vermont Public Radio’s Reuben Jackson, Joel Najman and Robert Resnik for an evening of music and conversation, exploring the work of the artists featured in "Backstage Pass: Rock & Roll Photography".

Saturday, February 25

7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Shelburne Museum, Museum Grounds

$10 adults/$5 for children.

Includes access to the special exhibition "Backstage Pass".

Cash bar and snacks.

Click here to purchase tickets.