Rodney Crowell and Strangers In the Night

  • Acoustic music icon Rodney Crowell, playing next weekend in St. Johnsbury and in Randolph.
    photo courtesy of NPR

A short trip to Denmark, Rodney Crowell in Randolph, and, believe it or not, both Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson covering Sinatra !

 This program will air on Sunday September 16th from 7-10 p.m. This week's calendar announcements: The Vermont Celtic band Fifth Business will be playing on Friday September 21st at the Community Ceilidh at the Blue Mountain Grange in Ryegate at 7:30 p.m.

Rodney Crowell will be playing at the Chandler Music Hall in Randolph on Saturday September 22nd and also at Fuller Hall in St. Johnsbury on Friday September 21st a 7 p.m.

The Celtic band Imar will be performing at Old Songs in Voorheesville, NY on Saturday September 22nd at 7:30 p.m.  Imar will also be performing at the UVM recital Hall in Burlington on Friday September 21st with a pre-show talk with the artists at 6:30 p.m.

Kat Wright will be at the Skinny Pancake in Hanover, NH  on Friday September 21st at 9 p.m.

The Music Box in Craftsbury presents Newfoundlander Rik Barron and Australian Randy Bulpin on Saturday September 22nd at 8 p.m.

Alan Greenleaf and the Doctor will be playing at the St. Johnsbury Farmers Market on Saturday, Sept. 22nd from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

There will be a Concert w/ Jeremiah McLane, Owen Marshall & Corey DiMario  at the home of Tracy Loysen and Rob Duncan in East Montpelier on Saturday September 22nd at 7 p.m.  For reservations or more info contact Tracy: taloysen@aol.com or 802-223-1234

There will be a contradance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday September 22nd with 
Dana Dwinell-Yardley calling and with music by Atlantic Crossing. 

 

