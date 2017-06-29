The Role Of Vermonters In The Civil War

Live call-in discussion: Vermont Civil War historian Howard Coffin discusses some of his new research about the role that Vermonters played at the Battle of Gettysburg, a pivotal Union victory.

This Saturday marks the anniversary of that battle, where many of the state's soldiers fought. During the Civil War, almost one in ten Vermonters went off to fight for the Union Army.

We also hear from Bill Kaigle of the Milton Historical Society about efforts to save a home once owned by General George Stannard, the first Vermonter to volunteer to fight in the Civil War.

