Royalton Prepares For Revote On Act 46 School Merger Plan

On Tuesday, Royalton will vote for a second time on whether to merge with Bethel and Rochester school districts to form the White River Unified School District.

The town voted down the same plan in April, halting several Act 46 mergers in the area.

Act 46, Vermont's education reform law, was designed to help districts control costs and increase the quality of education across the state.

In Royalton, debate over Tuesday's merger vote has grown heated. VPR spoke to Matt Hongoltz-Hetling, a reporter at the Valley News, to learn more about the proposed plan and how residents are reacting.

Listen to the full audio above.