Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Royalton Votes Against School Mergers, Halting Act 46 District Consolidations

By 57 minutes ago

The town of Royalton has voted against merging with Bethel and Rochester school districts. This vote will halt several proposed school consolidations in the area.

Six out of seven communities in the White River Valley Supervisory Union voted for the mergers; but a "yes" vote from all the communities is needed for new districts to receive tax incentives under Act 46.

Bruce Labs is the Superintendent of Schools for the White River Valley Supervisory Union. He says the towns will have to reassess why Royalton voters struck down the measure.

“The rest of the districts right now are kind of on hold,” he told VPR on Wednesday, “they all approved mergers, but we can't move forward without it having been a unanimous vote approved by all.”

There is no official meeting planned to revisit the issue. The deadline for the redistricting is June 30, 2017.   

Tags: 
The Frequency
Act 46
VPR News
Education

Related Content

As Deadline Looms, Schools Still Struggling With Act 46 Consider 'Alternative' Option

By Apr 5, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont's school district consolidation law is at a crossroads. Act 46 was set up in three phases, and the second phase ends July 1. After that, districts that haven't been able to get a merger plan approved by the voters have to put together a so-called alternative structure plan.

How Vermont's Act 46 District Merger Plans Fared On Town Meeting Day

By Mar 8, 2017
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Town Meeting Day voters weighed in on 10 Act 46 school district merger plans Tuesday. The results were almost split, with six plans gaining approval and four plans being rejected by voters.

School Districts Across Vermont Could Look Very Different After Town Meeting Day

By Mar 3, 2017
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Nearly 60 communities will decide whether or not to consolidate their school districts at their upcoming town meetings.