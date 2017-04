When Bill Morancy was diagnosed with terminal cancer, he called on his best friend, Rob Mermin, to help him die.

In this episode of Rumble Strip, Mermin shares the story of their friendship and the moments leading up to Morancy's death, with host Erica Heilman.

