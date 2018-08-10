Rumble Strip: The Neighborhood

By 21 minutes ago
  • The kids of Randolph, Vermont.
    Erica Heilman / Rumble Strip

The kids of Randolph, Vermont describe their neighborhood as a place with three purple houses. They tell me there’s a shortcut through the woods down to Dunkin’ Donuts, and they say it’s pretty close to three graveyards. The kids run in twos and threes and sometimes in one big pack for a game of hide and seek tag.
I spent an afternoon talking with them and following them around. This show is a little taste of that day. It’s a postcard from childhood, a place we remember but can’t visit anymore.

Thanks
Thanks so much to Kelly Green for introducing me to the kids and letting us camp out upstairs for an entire afternoon. Thanks also to Tally Abecassis, Mike Donofrio, John Schak and Larry Massett.

Originally released on July 2, 2016. Broadcast on VPR on August 8 and 9, 2018. Click here to listen to the full episode.

