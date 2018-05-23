Related Program: 
Runner Meb Keflezighi On The Vermont City Marathon And The Course Of His Career

  • Meb Keflezighi won the Boston Marathon men's race in 2014. Now, he's running on a relay team at the Vermont City Marathon.
    Charles Krupa / AP

This weekend, the streets of Burlington will be flooded with runners and spectators in town for the 30th year of the Vermont City Marathon. Among the 8,000 competitors on Sunday will be running royalty: Olympic Silver medalist and winner of both the New York and Boston marathons, Meb Keflezighi.

So famous and beloved that he's known in the running community simply by his first name, Meb will be taking part in various festivities over the weekend and will run on a relay team with four other athletes. Vermont Edition caught up with him (metaphorically, of course) a few days before he made his way to the state.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

According to race officials, Keflezighi, 38, ran a 4:56 split at mile 23, when he built a 20-second lead. That lead dwindled as the runners neared the finish line, but Keflezighi held off all challengers to win the race with an unofficial finishing time of 2:08:37.