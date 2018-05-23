Runner Meb Keflezighi On The Vermont City Marathon And The Course Of His Career

This weekend, the streets of Burlington will be flooded with runners and spectators in town for the 30th year of the Vermont City Marathon. Among the 8,000 competitors on Sunday will be running royalty: Olympic Silver medalist and winner of both the New York and Boston marathons, Meb Keflezighi.

So famous and beloved that he's known in the running community simply by his first name, Meb will be taking part in various festivities over the weekend and will run on a relay team with four other athletes. Vermont Edition caught up with him (metaphorically, of course) a few days before he made his way to the state.

