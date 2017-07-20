Related Program: 
VPR News

Rural Customers Reliant On Landlines Face Challenging Future

By & 17 minutes ago
  • Fairpoint, now Consolidated Communications, is one of several companies still offering landline service in Vermont.
    Fairpoint, now Consolidated Communications, is one of several companies still offering landline service in Vermont.
    Steve Zind / VPR

It should come as no surprise that the use of landline phones in the U.S. keeps dropping. But for residents of remote parts of Vermont, landlines can be essential.

In May, the CDC reported that for the first time, a slim majority of Americans only use a cell phone.

In Vermont, only 30 percent of residents rely solely on cell phones. In areas where cell service is spotty or nonexistent, rural customers still depend on landlines and there are a lot of pressures and uncertainty for the future of their phone service.

Terri Hallenbeck reported on this issue for the latest edition of Seven Days. In her article, Hallenbeck recounts a meeting with a landline customer in Canaan, Vermont who went to the end of her half-mile long driveway and plugged a phone into a service box to prove a point to her landline service provider. For that customer, service has improved recently, but there's no guarantee it will stay that way.

Hallenbeck spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their full conversation above.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Vermont Economy
Government & Politics
FairPoint Communications
Consolidated Communications

Related Content

State Reaches Agreement With FairPoint Buyer

By Jun 2, 2017

The state and the company purchasing FairPoint Communications have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that helps clear the way for approval of the sale. The Department of Public Service says Illinois-based Consolidated Communications agreed to nearly all of the state’s requests.

State Wants Commitment From FairPoint Purchaser To Upgrade System

By May 26, 2017

While their counterparts in New Hampshire and Maine have approved the sale of FairPoint Communications, the Vermont Public Service Board is still reviewing it. 

FairPoint Being Sold to Illinois-Based Company

By Dec 5, 2016

FairPoint Communications is being sold.