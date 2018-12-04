Related Program: 
Rutland City Police Hiring Case Manager To Fight Human Trafficking

  • The Rutland City Police Department in September 2015.
Human trafficking is a reality in Vermont, and according to the state data on trafficking, the victims are our neighbors, our family members, people struggling with poverty and addiction. Many may not even recognize themselves as victims of trafficking.

Now the Rutland City Police Department is hiring a case manager to support victims of trafficking—and they'll be able to get help from the new hire even if they never speak to a law enforcement officer.

Commander Matthew Prouty with the Rutland City Police Department and director of the community's Project VISION team, tells Vermont Edition about the human trafficking that police see in the area, how this case manager position will address it and why the job will fall within the purview of the police department.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

