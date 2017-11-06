Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Rutland City Treasurer Wendy Wilton Named To Head Vermont Farm Service Agency

By 25 minutes ago

President Trump has appointed Rutland City Treasurer Wendy Wilton to lead Vermont’s office of the Farm Service Agency.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the presidential appointment on Friday - part of a slate of appointments for new rural development directors and state farm service heads. 

According to the state FSA website, the Colchester-based agency has approximately 50 employees across the state that work to assist the roughly 7,000 farms in Vermont. 

As FSA Director, Wilton will oversee federal agriculture programs that provide loans and land purchases, commodity price supports, disaster relief and conservation efforts.

Reached Sunday,  Wilton says she is excited and pleased to serve the state in a new role but she didn’t want to comment further until the state FSA office had made its own announcement of the appointment.

Karl Strohmaier a dairy farmer in Pownal, who serves on the FSA’s Bennington and Rutland County Committee, says he’s pleased by the news. “I am glad they’re putting a woman in the position, and I’m glad they’re putting somebody in who has a financial background,” he said. 

Strohmaier added: “I’m also very glad that they have someone from this part of the state to lead the FSA.” 

Wilton says she' s not certain when she'll start the new job. She follows Robert Paquin, who was appointed Vermont's FSA Director by President Obama.

Tags: 
Government & Politics
Agriculture
Donald Trump
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

As Vt. Farmers And Food Entrepreneurs Age, State Wants To Ensure Their Businesses Stay Local

By Oct 27, 2017
Ryan Christiansen of Caledonia Spirits, Ben Whitcomb of the North Williston Cattle Company, Lisa Lorimer, former owner of the Vermont Bread Company, Allison Hooper, former owner of Vermont Creamery and Charles Storey of Harpoon Brewery spoke on a panel.
Nina Keck / vpr

Nearly a third of Vermont farms are run by someone over age 65, and according to a recent study by Land for Good, 91 percent of them don’t have someone younger ready to take over.

'Vermont Edition' Field Trip: A Visit To 4 Of The State's Dairy Farms

By Sep 26, 2017
Steve Wadsworth greets cows at Laggis Brothers Farm in East Hardwick with a kiss on Sept. 1. Wadsworth, a large animal vet who serves dairy farms, took "Vermont Edition" host Jane Lindholm on a tour of four farms earlier this month.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

We've left the studio in favor of a field trip on this Vermont Edition to see what goes on behind-the-scenes at four large dairy farms in Franklin and Caledonia Counties.

Dairy Workers Reach Agreement With Ben & Jerry's On Fair Wages, Working Conditions

By Oct 3, 2017
Migrant Justice activists gather to celebrate the signing an agreement with Ben & Jerry's that took two years to negotiate.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

Ben & Jerry's and Vermont dairy farmworkers have come to an agreement on a program they say will ensure "just and dignified working conditions" on the Vermont farms that supply milk for the ice cream company.