In Rutland, David Allaire Defeats Longtime Mayor Christopher Louras

In Rutland, the third time was a charm for challenger David Allaire, who unseated longtime mayor Christopher Louras in a surprise upset.

Allaire, a 19-year veteran of the Rutland City Board of Aldermen, won 52 percent of the votes in a four-way race against Louras and challengers Mike Coppinger and Kam Johnston.

Louras, who had held the job since 2007, won 34 percent of the votes; Coppinger won 13 percent and Johnston 1 percent.

It was Allaire’s third run for mayor. Many say this year he was able to tap into festering anger and frustration over the way Louras handled refugee resettlement — namely by not including the city's board of aldermen or holding a public vote on the plan. The mayor also had a recent with the board of aldermen over the way the local fire department is staffed and funded.

Allaire, a 61-year-old salesman who has served in the state Legislature, campaigned on a message of trust and transparency, saying he would ensure local residents had a voice in guiding the city’s future. While he said he’s concerned about the city’s aging and dwindling population, he provided few specifics during the campaign as to how he would address those challenges.

Forty three percent of Rutland voters went to the polls.

This story will be updated.