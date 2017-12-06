Rutland Mayor Allaire Addresses City's Challenges, Vision

In the 19th century, Rutland flourished as the local marble industry thrived. But now it faces a shrinking population and a host of challenges, including lack of affordable housing and high lead levels in the city's children.

Dave Allaire served on Rutland's Board of Alderman for 19 years before defeating incumbent mayor Chris Louras in March.

We speak with Allaire about his first nine months in office and the hurdles the city is facing.

Post your questions or comments for Rutland Mayor Dave Allaire below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.