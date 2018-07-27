Related Program: 
VPR News

Rutland Pursues Wastewater Treatment Plant Fixes, As Sewage Overflows Continue

By 36 minutes ago
  • Rutland is one of more than a dozen Vermont municipalities with a combined sewer system. When the city's water treatment system is overloaded, untreated sewage and runoff flows out of this pipe into a local creek.
    Rutland is one of more than a dozen Vermont municipalities with a combined sewer system. Heavy rain led to an overflow of Rutland's wastewater treatment plant and more than half a million gallons of raw sewage spilling into Otter Creek this week.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

Rutland's wastewater treatment plant overflowed during heavy rainstorms earlier this week, dumping more than 500,000 gallons of untreated sewage into Otter Creek.

Sewage overflows are not new. They are a problem around the state and happen when wastewater treatment plants are overwhelmed by stormwater runoff.

Jeff Wennberg, Rutland's commissioner of public works, said there is no silver bullet to solving the overflow problem. Instead, the city is pursuing improvements in infrastructure and in data collection.

"We're going to need some green infrastructure, we're going to need as much data infrastructure as makes sense," Wennberg said. "And we're going to need probably tens of millions of dollars of grey infrastructure, which is great big concrete tanks and treatment systems and so forth."

Rutland has reported several overflows this summer, as has Burlington. But Wennberg said that, in the grand scheme of things, wastewater treatment has greatly improved in the decades since the Clean Water Act came into effect.

"The overflows are sort of like that last, most difficult part of the problem to resolve," Wennberg said.

Wennberg said these issues will likely take decades to solve completely.

Tags: 
Energy & Environment
Rutland
VPR News

Related Content

Old Systems, Equipment Failures Contribute To Sewer Overflows Around Vermont

By Jul 16, 2018
Rutland is one of more than a dozen Vermont municipalities with a combined sewer system. When the city's water treatment system is overloaded, untreated sewage and runoff flows out of this pipe into a local creek.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

Unintended releases from sewage treatment plants are happening all over the state, most recently in Burlington where a computer failure last week allowed 3 million gallons of partially disinfected wastewater to enter Lake Champlain.

What Can Be Done About Vermont's Aging Sewer Systems?

By & May 5, 2017
Taylor Dobbs / VPR

This month on Brave Little State, a subterranean question about wastewater treatment in Vermont.

Broken Rutland Sewer Pipe Dumped Sewage For Days

By Aug 7, 2015

More than 100,000 gallons of raw sewage flowed into East Creek in Rutland this week through a broken sewer line, according to city officials.

'Lakes Appreciation Month' Opens With 26,000 Gallons Of Dumped Sewage

By Jul 6, 2015
Angela Evancie / VPR/file

On July 1, the day after Gov. Peter Shumlin proclaimed July “Lakes Appreciation Month,” and just two days before the July 4 weekend, two cities released tens of thousands of gallons of untreated sewage and stormwater into state waterways.