Rutland Rallies Around Former Police Chief Diagnosed With Cancer

In Rutland dozens of people came together Sunday to support former Police Chief James "Jim" Baker, who was diagnosed with cancer last year.

The 62-year-old Baker was all smiles as he greeted old friends and colleagues at the afternoon barbecue in his honor. 

Former Rutland City Police Chief James Baker, left, poses with Korrine Rodrigue at a community barbecue Rodrigue hosted for Baker on Sunday. Rodrigue and Baker helped found Project Vision in Rutland.
“It’s pretty humbling, I gotta tell you,” said Baker. “The City of Rutland and the surrounding area is one of the most loving communities I’ve ever been around. It’s an amazing place."  

When Baker took over Rutland’s Police Department in 2012, it was plagued with scandal and low morale. Many credit Baker, who had previously headed the Vermont State Police, with turning that around.

Soon after arriving in Rutland, Baker helped found Project Vision, a grassroots community effort to fight crime and drugs that’s become a national model.

“What I’m proud of is the fact that it’s still going. It's still having an impact in the community,” added Baker.

After he left Rutland in December 2014, he took a job with the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Alexandria, Virginia. He said he planned to leave that position this year to spend more time with his family in Arlington, Vermont, and work as a consultant. 

He said those plans changed last December when doctors found a cancerous tumor on his kidney. He left the job in Virginia early and said he's been in the fight of his life ever since.  But he said experimental treatment at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City has been promising.

"I'm blessed," said Baker, smiling. "I'm blessed."

"He came into the city and his job at a challenging time and he brought so much constructive energy and a spirit of unity which is so well evidenced in Project Vision. ... We're here to show Jim how much we care about him and all that he has done for the area." — Nanci Gordon, Project Vision member

Korrine Rodrigue, a Rutland resident who worked closely with Baker to help launch Project Vision, hosted Sunday’s party.

“I know it’s going to be a long road for Jim,” said Rodrigue. “He’s having treatment in New York every three weeks for the foreseeable future, and I just kind of thought about him and his wife, Kim, and his family and the cost of hotels and travel back and forth. So, I spoke to my husband and said, ‘You know I really think we should reach out to the Project Vision community and do something for Jim.’”

Rodrigue said the response was immediate.

“Everybody loves Jim," Rodrigue said. "He’s so well-respected in this community and so everybody wanted to help.”

Nanci Gordon, a longtime Project Vision member, agreed.

“You know, he came into the city and his job at a challenging time and he brought so much constructive energy and a spirit of unity which is so well-evidenced in Project Vision," Gordon said. "So, yeah, we have to have each other’s back and we’re here to show Jim how much we care about him and all that he has done for the area.”

Tags: 
Rutland
VPR News

Related Content

Rutland Says 'Thanks, Chief' To Outgoing James Baker

By Dec 14, 2014
David Covell, the former head of the Vermont State Police Detective Bureau, will take over leadership of Rutland City’s police department next month.  

Meanwhile, city officials and local residents have been publicly thanking the outgoing chief, James Baker, for his efforts to reduce crime and fight drugs in the city.

The Rutland South Rotary Club announced they’ll set up a summer camp scholarship program in Baker’s name to provide positive activities for children when school is not in session.

Rutland Police Chief James Baker To Take New Job

By Oct 21, 2014
Rutland Police Chief James Baker has announced he’ll step down at the end of the year to take a job as Director of Law Enforcement and Support for the International Association of Chiefs of Police, in Alexandria, Virginia.

The 58-year-old police chief says he's looking forward to new opportunities and challenges in the Washington, D.C. area and a job that he says won’t keep him in the public spotlight handling crisis on a 24-hour basis.

Rutland Uses Shared Vision To Fight Back Against Drugs And Crime

By Sep 25, 2014
Two years ago this week 17-year old Carly Ferro, a popular high school senior in Rutland, was killed by a driver police say was high on drugs.

For a city struggling to come to grips with its growing addiction problem, Ferro’s death was a gut-wrenching wake up call. 

City officials say the tragedy galvanized people from all parts of the county to join forces and fight back in a grassroots effort called Project Vision.

Members of the group meet once a month at a church in downtown Rutland. At the most recent meeting, about 80 people filled the room.