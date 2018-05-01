Related Program: 
Rutland's College Of St. Joseph May Shut Down

Last week, news surfaced that College of St. Joseph in Rutland is considering closing its doors for good. The private, Catholic liberal arts school currently has around 200 undergraduates.

The Board of Trustees at College of St. Joseph is considering closing the school as it faces low enrollment and budget pressure.
On Tuesday, much of the campus community attended an emotional meeting to discuss the school's future.

Rutland Herald reporter Gordon Dritschilo watched that meeting and has been following this story. He says the college administration and board are looking at potential new sources of revenue to stay afloat.

Dritschilo says St. Joseph has struggled financially since it invested in the creation of a Physician Assistant Program, which then failed to receive certification.

Reporter Gordon Dritschilo of the Rutland Herald spoke to VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.

